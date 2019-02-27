Moms of children diagnosed with cancer work to help families just like their own

The group meets once a month for dinner and do several fundraisers throughout the year. The money they raise go towards research. One of the fundraisers is Reelin’ for Research. It’s a year-round fundraising effort to benefit UNC Children’s Hospital and childhood cancer research. To this day, over $3 million has been raised to help find a cure for childhood cancer. There is a one-day fishing tournament in Morehead City, North Carolina. Six of the moms in the Wilmington Cancer Moms group are participating in the tournament this Spring.