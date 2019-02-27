Man arrested in weekend shooting on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Leland man is accused of shooting a man early Saturday morning in Wilmington.
According to Wilmington police, Johnny Jermaine Johnson, 40, was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Brunswick County and charged with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon.
Officers responded to New Hanover County Regional Medical Center around 2 a.m. Saturday after a man arrived with a gunshot wound.
Officers determined the 36-year-old victim had been shot outside the Jamaica House Sports Bar & Grill on Carolina Beach Road.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.