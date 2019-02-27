Local farmers receive seed to help restore fields

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A lot of farm land was devastated during and post Hurricane Florence. The wind knocked trees and crops over and damaged equipment, while the flood waters killed the forage. It’s been several months now since the hurricane made landfall along our coast, yet some farmers are still feeling the impacts.
NC Foundation for Soil and Water Conservation teamed up with North Carolina Farm Bureau to help restore farms across the state. The Hurricane Relief Fund - Pasture Renovation Seed Initiative is offering farmers summer perennials and annuals to farms that qualify. Farmers do have to go online and fill out an application, and those eligible can request seed to restore their farms. New applicants can request up to $500 in seed, and those who applied for winter seed can apply to up to $250 in seed. This pasture renovation is free of charge to the eligible producers, while supplies last. Seed pick up spots are to be scheduled with the seed distributor at a designated time. This pasture renovation is free of charge to the eligible producers, while supplies last.
Those pick up sites include: Beulaville, Burgaw, Carthage, Cedar Grove, Faison, Greensboro, Hamptonville, Hertford, Marshville, Mt. Ulla, Ramseur, Red Oak, Sanford, St. Pauls, Swannanoa, Taylorsville, Wilkesboro, Williamston, Willow Springs, Zebulon
Buron Lanier, a cattle farmer at Piney Woods Farm in Pender County, says that if it wasn’t for the winter seed initiative seed he may not have been able to feed his cattle during the winter months.
Lanier’s cattle farm suffered major damage from the storm. His lost some equipment, fencing, trees and his pasture was up to 5 feet deep in some locations, which killed much of his forage.
Producers are encouraged to submit an online application. The online application period will close March 17th at 9PM. paper applications are due March 15th.
To fill out an application visit NC Soil & Water at: http://ncsoilwater.org/programs/ncfb-hurricane-relief-fund/
