Local farmers receive seed to help restore fields

NC Foundation for Soil and Water Conservation teamed up with North Carolina Farm Bureau to help restore farms across the state. The Hurricane Relief Fund - Pasture Renovation Seed Initiative is offering farmers summer perennials and annuals to farms that qualify. Farmers do have to go online and fill out an application, and those eligible can request seed to restore their farms. New applicants can request up to $500 in seed, and those who applied for winter seed can apply to up to $250 in seed. This pasture renovation is free of charge to the eligible producers, while supplies last. Seed pick up spots are to be scheduled with the seed distributor at a designated time.