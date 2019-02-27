First Alert Forecast: rain chances return but daylong washouts unlikely

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Welcome to Wednesday and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! In this forecast period, February gives way to March and an subtropical jet stream will squirt periodic rain chances to the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will begin the period near or above average but finish next week a bit below.
Wednesday forecast details: Expect variable clouds, scattered showers, and just an outside chance for a thunderstorm. Rain amounts will range from nothing in spots which miss showers to half an inch in the heaviest cases. Also expect light south breezes to nurture temperatures to the deep 60s and possibly lower 70s.
Pictured here: Take in your long-range planning forecast for your WECT Weather App’s Wilmington Metro zone. Don’t live there? Dial into your WECT Weather App from your specific location for temperatures and rain chances that may be slightly different and more specialized! Have a great rest of your week!
