Central figure in election fraud investigation indicted on seven charges

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The central figure in the investigation into absentee ballot irregularities in the NC District 9 general election has been indicted on multiple charges.
McCrae Dowless has been charged with three counts of felonious obstruction of justice, two counts of conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and two counts of possession of absentee ballot in Wake County.
Dowless was arrested under $30,000 secured bond and ordered to have no contact with anyone named in the indictments.
He is scheduled to appear in Wake County Superior Court on Monday, March 25.
Caitlyn E. Croom, Matthew Monroe Mathis, Tonia Gordon and Rebecca Thompson also were charged.
Dowless was the central figure in the North Carolina State Board of Elections’ investigation into the NC District 9 Congressional District.
Republican Mark Harris held a 905-vote lead over Dan McCready after the general election.
The indictments state in part that Dowless “directed individuals to collect absentee ballots from voters, at times instructed individuals to sign certificates indicating they had witnessed the voter vote and properly execute the absentee ballot when they had not, and mailed or instructed others to mail the absentee ballot in such a manner to conceal the fact that the voter had not personally mailed it himself.”
During the NCSBE hearing, Harris was asked about two checks he had written to Patriots for Progress, a political action committee founded by Dowless.
Harris testified that the checks were a “deposit” to secure Dowless’ services because Harris was concerned another candidate might hire Dowless while he mulled over his 2018 run.
The full indictments can be seen below:
