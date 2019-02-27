Men encouraged to show off their ‘dad bods’ at weekend event

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Parents Wally and Louise Simpson are encouraging men in our community to show off their dad bods.
They organized the DadBod Strut to benefit Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy research and therapy.
It’s a debilitating and deadly disease that they know all too well. The couple’s 12-year-old son suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
The DadBod Strut will support the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, PPMD, which has invested more than $50 million into research and therapy development. As a result, PPMD added 10 years to the average lifespan of Duchenne patients. The organization also pursued two drug approvals with additional promising therapies in development.
Wally and Louise wanted to organize the event as a way to support the doctors who have helped their son, who they call Super Dave.
The family often travels to Duke where a team of researchers, physicians and physical therapists have worked hard to provide Dave with the best medical treatment and therapies available.
There is no cure, so continued research is essential, Wally said.
The Simpsons enlisted the help of friends, colleagues and neighbors for the DadBod Strut. Eight are competing. Early votes for who has the best bod are accepted here for a cost of $2 a vote.
The men will show off their bodies on Saturday, March 2 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Ironclad Brewery, 115 North 2nd Street, downtown Wilmington, NC. The event is free.
The event includes live entertainment.
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. Symptoms are usually noticed in boys between 1 to 6 years of age. The average life expectancy is less than 17 years.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.