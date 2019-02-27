Columbus County man struck, killed along U.S. 74/76

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WECT) - A Columbus County man was struck and killed along U.S. 74/76 near Lake Waccamaw Tuesday evening.
Sgt. Brian Ezzell with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the accident happened near the intersection of U.S. 74/76 and Chauncey Town Road just before 7 p.m.
Vaughn Cherry of Whiteville was attempting to turn onto U.S 74/76 from Chauncey Town Road when he failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle that was traveling east. That vehicle took evasive action and missed Cherry’s vehicle, ending up in the median.
Ezzell said Cherry parked his car in the median to go check on the driver. After exiting his car, another vehicle traveling east struck and killed Cherry.
No charges have been filed against the driver that fatally struck Cherry, Ezzell said.
