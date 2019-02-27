Columbus Co. checkpoint leads to six arrests

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A total of 63 traffic and criminal violations were charged during a checkpoint Saturday night in Columbus County.
Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies took part in the checkpoint at the intersection of N.C. 904 East and N.C. 905.
Six arrests were made:
- Aubrey Juan Savannah, 19, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, PWIMSD Schedule I controlled substance, and carrying a concealed gun.
- Elijah Thomas West, 20, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
- Justin Shawn Lindsay, 19, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle
- Terence Kelly Lee, 19, of Tabor City, was arrested and charged with PWIMSD marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
- Zachary Cole Griffin, 18, of Lumberton, was arrested on a Bladen County warrant for failure to appear on 2018 narcotics charges.
- William Barkley Spain III was arrested for non-payment of a child support order.
Assisting the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office were the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Forensic Test for Alcohol Branch of NCDHHS, Columbus County Magistrate S. Norris, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Tabor City Police Department, the Whiteville Police Department and the Chadbourn Police Department.
