Bill pushes for live webcasts and broadcasts of NC House sessions

House Bill 218 requires the state House to put video equipment into the House chamber, along with a control center, with the goal of streaming live video and audio of the sessions on the internet. The bill also calls for the UNC Center for Public Television to broadcast House sessions that “are of particular public importance”. It also creates a Select Committee on Televising Legislative Sessions, which will look into the feasibility of developing a new channel for UNC-TV to broadcast all state House sessions.