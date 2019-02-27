Bill pushes for live webcasts and broadcasts of NC House sessions

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The public would be able to watch live and recorded sessions of North Carolina House of Representatives under a bill filed Wednesday by Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus) and two other legislators.
House Bill 218 requires the state House to put video equipment into the House chamber, along with a control center, with the goal of streaming live video and audio of the sessions on the internet. The bill also calls for the UNC Center for Public Television to broadcast House sessions that “are of particular public importance”. It also creates a Select Committee on Televising Legislative Sessions, which will look into the feasibility of developing a new channel for UNC-TV to broadcast all state House sessions.
“The N.C. House of Representatives is the people’s house, and they should have access to what their legislature is doing on a daily basis, because it affects every citizen of the state,” Rep. Jones said in an email statement.
The General Assembly website currently streams only live audio of House and Senate sessions, along with certain committee meetings and news conferences. Media outlets can shoot video of the sessions with proper credentials, and can stream sessions or committee meetings using their own equipment. According to the sponsors of the new bill, North Carolina is one of only seven states that does not provide video webcasts of legislative sessions.
“We‘re doing the business of the public and the public should have the ability to tune in and keep a watch on what their government is doing.” said Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell).
The bill makes no mention of any similar moves to make state Senate sessions more available to the public via internet or television. Rep. Jones says he is not aware of any potential bills on that issue at this time.
