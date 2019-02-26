12-year-old reporter stands up for First Amendment in contentious encounter with Arizona cop

(Gray News) – A 12-year-old journalist working on a story near the southern border last week was threatened with arrest by an Arizona border town police chief.
Hilde Kate Lysiak, who publishes her work independently at Orange Street News, was pursuing a story in Patagonia, AZ, last Monday, when she was stopped by Joe Patterson, the chief of the town’s Marshal’s Department.
The nearly two-minute video opens with Lysiak asking Patterson, “You stopped me earlier and you said that I could be thrown in juvie, what exactly am I doing that’s illegal?"
Patterson, after wrongly telling her she can’t record his face and put it on the internet, said she had followed officers as they went to an area where they were dealing with a mountain lion.
“Don’t follow law enforcement,” he told her in the video. “You already came in and told me you were a reporter, and I don’t want you to get hurt. I’m looking out for your safety, OK?”
He said she lied about going to a friend’s house, while she insists the friend does indeed live nearby and even asked him to knock on the door of her friend’s house to prove it.
“You didn’t even make it to your friend’s house, you were seeing where we were going,” Patterson said as the video ends. “Thank you very much, you have a great day, I’ll be getting a hold of your parents.”
Afterward, she published a story on Orange Street News explaining the encounter in more detail.
“The OSN was working on a story in Patagonia, Arizona when a law enforcement officer threatened the reporter with arrest unless she stopped reporting the news,” she wrote.
She said she was biking in the town “investigating a tip” when she was first stopped by Patterson and asked for identification.
Lysiak wrote that when she identified herself to Patterson as a reporter, he told her, “I don’t want to hear about any of that freedom of the press stuff.”
The video has been seen more than 400,00 times in the week since it was posted, and generated a serious backlash for the Patagonia Marshal’s Department.
“The town of Patagonia has received many comments concerning Marshal Patterson’s interaction with a young reporter from the Orange Street News,” a message on the town’s website now reads. “The matter has been carefully reviewed and we have taken action we believe to be appropriate for the situation.”
The message added that the town does not comment on “personnel actions, including disciple” and would not be issuing any other statements.
Patterson told the AP he’d received threats as a result of the viral video.
“If I get hurt, that’s on me. I signed up for this job a long time ago,” he said. “However, I don’t need help from a 12-year-old girl and the internet.”
Lysiak stressed on her Twitter account that she did not wish for people to spread Patterson’s information around the web.
“My focus is on protecting our First Amendment Rights,” she wrote. “Thank you.”
Lysiak has since published her March issue of Orange Street News, which included an exclusive story about a Patagonia woman finding a mountain lion living under her house.
On Sunday, she posted a news outlet’s tweet that included a video describing her as “satisfied” with the outcome of her interaction with Patterson
“I’m not,” she said. “This isn’t over.”
