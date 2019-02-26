’We are fighting everyday’: Savannah Inn in Carolina Beach still closed after Florence

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - Nearly six months after Hurricane Florence, a Carolina Beach inn remains vacant.
“The damage we incurred was extensive," Savannah Inn owner Susan Riggs said. "It took off the entire roof of the building and flipped it in the pool and dunes.”
Riggs says for four days rain inundated that building, and everything inside was destroyed from the sheet rock to all the contents.
“We are fighting every day to get back on track, constantly fighting with the insurance companies" Riggs said. "They don’t get back or communicate with us.”
Riggs says half of her 22 rooms have been gutted. She is hopeful she can rent some of the rooms in the building that was spared.
“It is starting to move into March, then it will be April, May and June, and I’m just thinking about the tens of thousands of dollars we have already lost,” Riggs said.
Riggs says her inn is open year round and would normally be full.
Instead, she lost out on holiday revenue and more.
“We would have been booked solid during Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the calls would have been rolling in come January, and come March, the phone would have been ringing non-stop,” she explained.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.