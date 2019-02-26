Vandals paint explicit images, signs of hate on rugby club’s field

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cape Fear Ruby Club is hoping to find the people who vandalized their field while playing an away game this weekend.
The team had an out-of-town match in Charlotte and came back to see explicit language and images in addition signs of hate painted on their pitch.
“Although we have a sense of humor and understand that people make dumb decisions (we’ve all seen American Vandal), we DO NOT tolerate hate,” the organization posted on Facebook.
One of the team members said they keep field paint in the shed and believes someone got in the shed.
“Cape Fear Rugby is an all-inclusive organization that loves and supports its community,” the Facebook post said. “Since 1974, we’ve called Wilmington our home. We’ve had members of all shapes, sizes, religion, sexual orientation, social class, and race.”
The club has a home match this weekend and is trying to determine if they can paint over the vulgar images or if the rain will wash them away.
Warning: Some may find images included in this Facebook post offensive:
