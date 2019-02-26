Untappd to hold its first beer festival at Bank of America Stadium

“We sought out a world-class facility and supportive partner to create a one-of-a-kind experience for our first Untappd Beer Festival. We were fortunate to find both in the venue and team at Bank of America Stadium,” said Untappd President and Chief Operating Officer Trace Smith, in the same release from the Panthers website. “While this event represents the first of a series of festivals throughout North America and Europe, we are a North Carolina-based company with offices in Wilmington, Charlotte, and Durham and wanted a ‘home’ for a recurring annual event in the Carolinas. We believe we’ve found an ideal host in Bank of America Stadium. We look forward to working together annually to build a memorable event that puts our city, as well as brewers in Charlotte and throughout the Carolinas, on a global stage to our audience of over seven million users.”