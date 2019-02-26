Untappd to hold its first beer festival at Bank of America Stadium

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Untappd, a craft beer app based in Wilmington, will hold its first-ever beer festival in May at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
The company made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.
The inaugural Untappd Beer Festival will happen May 4, 2019.
The event is expected to bring together beer enthusiasts and brewers from around the world.
100 brewers will pour samples at booths stationed on the field at Bank of America Stadium.
“We are delighted to be working with Untappd to bring this great new festival to Uptown Charlotte. The beer and brewery scene continues to be a beacon for the growth of our region, and we can’t wait to welcome many local and national brewers to our stadium,” said Carolina Panthers President Tom Glick in a release posted on the Carolina Panthers website. “Bank of America Stadium is very much open for business. Attracting the best national sports and entertainment events to Charlotte and contributing to the rich quality of life in our city and region is a priority and of great importance to our organization.”
Untappd is the world’s largest beer app with more than seven million users globally.
“We sought out a world-class facility and supportive partner to create a one-of-a-kind experience for our first Untappd Beer Festival. We were fortunate to find both in the venue and team at Bank of America Stadium,” said Untappd President and Chief Operating Officer Trace Smith, in the same release from the Panthers website. “While this event represents the first of a series of festivals throughout North America and Europe, we are a North Carolina-based company with offices in Wilmington, Charlotte, and Durham and wanted a ‘home’ for a recurring annual event in the Carolinas. We believe we’ve found an ideal host in Bank of America Stadium. We look forward to working together annually to build a memorable event that puts our city, as well as brewers in Charlotte and throughout the Carolinas, on a global stage to our audience of over seven million users.”
Tickets for the event go on sale March 1.
For more information on the event, visit https://untappd.com/festival.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.