Talk to an attorney Friday for free as part of Legal Aid Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Several lawyers will set up shop at the WECT studio Friday, March 1 as part of Legal Aid Day.
The 4ALL Statewide Service Day is an annual public service event sponsored by the North Carolina Bar Association Foundation.
Attorneys at North Carolina volunteer to answer phones at six call centers across the state, providing answers to law-related questions.
"The North Carolina Bar Foundation is honored to provide this annual public service program," said Jacqueline Grant of Asheville, president of the NCBF and the North Carolina Bar Association (NCBA). "Since its inception in 2008, 4ALL has provided an opportunity for North Carolinians from all walks of life to speak with an attorney for free."
You can talk to an attorney for free between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The phone number will be available Friday morning.
“4ALL also provides our members with an opportunity to step away from their daily duties and engage in thoughtful conversations with citizens about a wide array of legal topics,” Grant added.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.