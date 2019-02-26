Sen. Britt will not seek GOP nomination in new 9th Congressional District election

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R-Robeson, Columbus) says he will not run for the republican nomination in the upcoming 9th Congressional District election.
Sen. Britt, who is in his second term, says he considered the possibility of running to secure the nomination, and says he had “no less than 100 calls” from supporters asking him to run since the NC Board of Elections voted unanimously last week to call for a new election.
“I prayed on it, and my wife and I talked about it,” said Sen. Britt, who is an attorney from Lumberton. “Now is just not a good time. Our children (who are six and nine-years-old) are too young for me to be as far away as Washington, DC. I might be interested in it someday, but now is just not a good time.”
Sen. Britt said he would throw his support behind former state senator Tommy Tucker from Union County, who served four terms before deciding not to run for re-election in 2018. Attempts to contact Tucker to ask about his candidacy were unsuccessful.
