Police seek driver in downtown Wilmington hit-and-run that left man injured

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify a driver accused of hitting a pedestrian in the downtown area over the weekend and then taking off.
The collision happened at the intersection of South Third and Dock streets around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Multiple witnesses told police that the victim was trying to cross the intersection when a white Chevrolet, possibly a Cruze, with dark tinted windows failed to yield to the victim while turning left onto South Third Street from Dock Street.
The victim, who was walking to work, was about halfway across the street when he was struck, throwing him in the air and on top of the vehicle. The victim then rolled off the hood of the car and landed on the pavement.
As the victim was lying in the roadway, the suspect vehicle fled the scene, running over the victim and shattering his foot and ankle.
He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
