Pender County man wins $1 million in lottery scratch-off game

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - A Pender County man is the first person to win the top prize in a new scratch-off game offered by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Gary Sweet of Rocky Point won $1 million in the new 50X The Cash game after purchasing his $10 ticket Sunday at the 17th Street Market in Wilmington.
He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday.
Sweet had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $424,502.
The 50X The Cash game started on the first Tuesday in February, offering four top prizes of $1 million. Three top prizes remain to be won.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.