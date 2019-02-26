New bill could adjust school grading scales

February 26, 2019 at 10:26 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 10:26 AM

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina General Assembly is considering changing the grading scale used in state public schools.

Right now, anything less than a 60-percent mark is a failing grade. The new scale would change that to anything less than 40 percent.

The new scale would be:

  • A: 100 to 85 percent
  • B: 84 to 70 percent
  • C: 69 to 55 percent
  • D: 54 to 40 percent

F: Anything below 40 percent

If passed, the new grading scale would go into effect for the 2019-2020 school year.

