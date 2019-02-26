New bill could adjust school grading scales

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina General Assembly is considering changing the grading scale used in state public schools.
Right now, anything less than a 60-percent mark is a failing grade. The new scale would change that to anything less than 40 percent.
The new scale would be:
- A: 100 to 85 percent
- B: 84 to 70 percent
- C: 69 to 55 percent
- D: 54 to 40 percent
F: Anything below 40 percent
If passed, the new grading scale would go into effect for the 2019-2020 school year.
