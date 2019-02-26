N Carolina colleges won’t confirm student IDs OK for voting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina colleges and universities won't guarantee under criminal penalty that student identifications meet the state's requirements for voting, raising doubts about whether thousands of young adults could be blocked from the ballot box.
A spokesman for the state elections board said Tuesday that none of the state's public or private universities and community colleges have confirmed that their student IDs meet required conditions. The deadline for campuses is March 15, though legislation introduced in the General Assembly on Monday would postpone that until September.
The top lawyer for the University of North Carolina system refused to clarify why none of the 16 public campuses meet all ID security requirements. A university spokesman noted IDs are issued to students ineligible to vote including foreign citizens and those under 18.