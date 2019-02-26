Mother of Wilmington teen killed in shooting to speak at police news conference

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The mother of a Wilmington teen shot and killed in the Creekwood community last week will speak out during a police news conference Tuesday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, Yolanda Hayes, the mother of 18-year-old Zalleux Johnson Jr., and Chief Ralph Evangelous will make statements regarding Johnson’s death at a 3:15 p.m. news conference.
Johnson was fatally shot while at a basketball court at Clayton Road and N. 30th Street around 11 p.m. Johnson managed to escape from the scene before collapsing on Emory Street.
Police later found Johnson and began life-saving measures until EMS could arrive. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he later died.
As of Tuesday, police have made no arrests and provided no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
