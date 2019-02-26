Man v. Food films at Flaming Amy’s Burrito Barn

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Crews with the Cooking Channel set up shop inside Flaming Amy’s Burrito Barn Tuesday to film for an episode of Man v. Food.
The restaurant, complete with a new sign, was packed for lunch as it stayed open during the shoot.
Host Casey Webb is the center of Man v. Food, traveling the country in search of America's most delicious dishes and ultimate eating challenges.
It is unclear when the episode featuring the iconic salsa bar will air.
Amy and Jay Muxworthy started the Flaming Amy’s family in 2000. They expanded the brand in 2008 to include Flaming Amy’s Bowl.
The Cooking Channel is expected to film at Joe’s Oasis Wednesday to featuring the restaurant’s pierogi challenge.
