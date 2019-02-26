Local musician makes finals during Amateur Night at the Apollo competition

NEW YORK (WECT) - Since he was a young boy, Ian Davis has had hopes and dreams of singing at the Apollo, the world famous theater in New York City.
Last week, those hopes and dreams came true.
Davis, a Leland native, advanced as one of the top three finalists with his performance of Sam Cooke’s A Change Is Gonna Come. He will return to the Apollo for another performance on March 13.
The classic Amateur Night at the Apollo competition is known for its notoriously tough audiences that can get downright mean when artists have what is perceived as a poor performance.
Nevertheless, Davis says he’s confident.
“I’ve been doing this so long, I’m used to tough crowds,” says Davis, who has been performing since he was 6 years old. He released an album in 2015, and is set to release a new one April 27.
Davis is no stranger to the music world. He says his half-sisters are the Dixie Chicks.
“It was actually the first time they acknowledged my music career publicly,” Davis says of his Apollo performance.
If Davis wins next month, he will go to the finals to compete for a $20,000 prize. To vote for Davis on March 13, text Apollo to 555888.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.