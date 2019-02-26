NC native reports for final training before first space flight

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A truly, “out of this world” experience awaits a woman with roots in the Tar Heel State.
Christina Koch of Jacksonville is one of three astronauts who will depart for the International Space Station on March 14. Koch arrived in Baikonur, Kazakhstan on Tuesday for final pre-launch preparations ahead of her maiden voyage to the stars.
Koch, along with American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, will launch on the Russian Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Koch earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from North Carolina State University. Her career includes experience as an electrical engineer, research associate, field engineer and Antarctic station manager for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The three-person team will spend six-hours in orbit, before a rendezvous with the three crew members already on board the I.S.S. The crew will take part in roughly 250 experiments and conduct test flights for NASA’s Commercial Crew program, resuming launches to space from the United States
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.