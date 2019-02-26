The global threat of climate change and it’s effects on our local military

There is an event to discuss how the U.S. military is preparing to deal with climate disruption and what that means for both our national and global security. Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo along with USS North Carolina Captain Terry Bragg USN (ret.), and Brigadier General Stephen Cheney, USMC (ret.) will be speakers at the event. Captain Bragg will also share an update on flooding at the Battleship, which is the focus of a campaign to mitigate those issues, called “Living with Water.”