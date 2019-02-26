The global threat of climate change and it’s effects on our local military

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The United States military recognizes how climate change could cause threats around the world.
Extreme weather events, like Hurricane Florence, food scarcity, rising sea levels, and water insecurity could ultimately destabilize societies all over the world, but especially in countries where governments have not prepared to deal with the threats. The way countries respond to instability can determine whether climate change will lead to war.
During Hurricane Florence, North Carolina military families and communities were some of the first people to feel the effects of climate change as the troops were deployed to respond to disasters, according to the American Security Project.
“Throughout North Carolina, particularly here in Wilmington, I mean look at all the homes that you had damaged by that,” Brigadier General Stephen Cheney, USMC (ret.) told WECT. “That [Hurricane Florence] was catastrophic weather at its worst case.”
There is an event to discuss how the U.S. military is preparing to deal with climate disruption and what that means for both our national and global security. Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo along with USS North Carolina Captain Terry Bragg USN (ret.), and Brigadier General Stephen Cheney, USMC (ret.) will be speakers at the event. Captain Bragg will also share an update on flooding at the Battleship, which is the focus of a campaign to mitigate those issues, called “Living with Water.”
“Climate change in and of itself is not the one that causes the specific threat, but it’s a threat multiplier,” says General Cheney. “It contributes to instability.”
The event is Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Battleship North Carolina starting at 11 a.m. It’s free and open to the public. For more information, click here.
