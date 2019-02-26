Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons concert canceled

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Despite trying to reschedule for almost five months, the Wilson Center announced Monday that it has canceled the Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons concert.
The show was scheduled for Sept. 28, 2018, but Hurricane Florence forced it to be postponed and ultimately canceled when a suitable date for rescheduling couldn't be found.
"The Wilson Center is looking forward to the opportunity to bring Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to our community in the future, and will be thrilled to announce such a concert, should it be scheduled," a statement read.
Refunds will be issued to those who purchased tickets. The Wilson Center has begun contacting ticket holders about these refunds.
For more information, call 910-362-7999 or click here.
