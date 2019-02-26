Former union officer pleads guilty to embezzling funds for personal use

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The former secretary-treasurer of the union representing thousands of workers at Smithfield Foods has pleaded guilty to siphoning off thousands of dollars in union funds for personal use.
Terry Slaughter, 48, was charged on Jan. 8, 2019 in a criminal information with “knowingly, intentionally and willfully embezzling, stealing, abstracting and converting to his own use and the use of another, on a recurring basis, money, funds, property, and other assets of a labor organization of which he was an officer, knowing his appropriation of the property was unauthorized. He pleaded guilty to that charge on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Slaughter was elected secretary-treasurer of the United Food and Commercial Workers (“UFCW”), Local Union 1208 in 2011. The local union encompasses North and South Carolina and has approximately 3,600 members.
As secretary-treasurer, Slaughter had financial oversight of the Local’s expenditures, bills, staff benefits, and payroll. He also acted as a counter signature on union checks and was responsible for providing monthly financial statements to the executive board as well as writing/maintaining the minutes from membership meetings.
In 2015, an audit conducted by the union revealed that between January 2012 and March 2015, Slaughter embezzled $62,315.38 in union funds by receiving unauthorized checks and making unauthorized purchases – primarily to fund vacations and purchase personal items – with his assigned debit card, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The audit also revealed Slaughter failed to maintain required financial records and concealed his embezzlement by destroying monthly meeting minutes.
The international arm of the organization placed the local under a trusteeship, thereby removing Slaughter from his position, after discovering the questionable spending.
“Terry Slaughter held a position of trust on behalf of the thousands of members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union across North and South Carolina,” U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. said in a release. “This prosecution is part of the Department of Justice’s ongoing effort to ensure honesty and integrity for the members of our union community.”
