Former union officer pleads guilty to embezzling funds for personal use

Terry Slaughter, 48, was charged on Jan. 8, 2019 in a criminal information with “knowingly, intentionally and willfully embezzling, stealing, abstracting and converting to his own use and the use of another, on a recurring basis, money, funds, property, and other assets of a labor organization of which he was an officer, knowing his appropriation of the property was unauthorized. He pleaded guilty to that charge on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.