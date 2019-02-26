First Alert Forecast: temperatures progressing slowly, spotty showers return

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Tuesday! We hope you have had time to enjoy the beautiful start to the work week! The final days of February will comprise of variable clouds, spotty showers and warming temperatures. As March begins Friday, the mild temperatures will continue however below normal temperatures will flow into the Cape Fear Region following a cold front early next week.
- Your bus stop forecast Wednesday morning... temperatures will mainly be in the 40s amid variable clouds. The risk for a shower will be near 30% so rain gear will be needed!
- Above normal temperatures and showery days will last through most of the weekend. No one day will be a washout, however if your plans take you outside have an umbrella at hand.
- Below normal temperatures will back their appearance early next week following a cold front. High temperatures will mainly be in the 50s with lows mainly in the chilly 30s possibly 20s. Hold off on any early spring gardening if possible!
- Catch your full First Alert Forecast for Wilmington right here and don’t forget to tap into your WECT Weather App from your exact location for a tailored temperature and rain chance outlook!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.