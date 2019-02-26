First Alert Forecast: 0% rain chances to hang on for a bit longer...

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking in! Building on a bright and dry Monday, your First Alert Forecast lists a clouds and sun mixture with 0% rain chances for Tuesday. Amid light and mellow breezes of varying direction, temperatures will shake the frosty and chilly 30s and 40s early in favor of the cool and seasonable 50s and 60s late. A fantastic day to work or play outside!
Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range features milder temperatures into the weekend, a chillier turn for next week, and, as the subtropical jet stream becomes active, periodic spikes in rain chances. Catch your full First Alert Forecast for Wilmington right here and don’t forget to tap into your WECT Weather App from your exact location for a tailored temperature and rain chance outlook!
