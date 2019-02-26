Film festival celebrates women’s stories

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A film festival that celebrates the stories of women begins Friday.
Wilmington Female Filmmakers Collective (WILMFFILM) is hosting the Cinema Sisters International Film Festival is March 1-2 at Jengo’s Playhouse, 815 Princess Street, Wilmington.
Cinema Sisters features short films of all genres created by female filmmakers from America, Argentina, France, India,Turkey, the UK, and other countries
Mariah Kramer, a part-time faculty member in the UNCW’s film studies department and an independent documentary filmmaker, is one of the co-founders of WILMFFILM.
Less than 10% of all films are made by women. That’s why it’s important for WILMFFILM to bring together diverse women to help them reach their artistic cinematic visions.
The group hopes to expand contributions by women to filmmaking.
It opens with the feature film, Half the Picture by director Amy Adrion, which premiered at Sundance.
For more information or to get a festival pass, visit www.wilmffilms.com.
