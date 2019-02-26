East Bladen High School’s girls’ basketball ready for another title run

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) - East Bladen High School’s girls’ basketball program is the model of consistency.
The Eagles have qualified for the state playoffs 21 consecutive seasons, and 22 out of 23 years under coach Patty Evers.
East Bladen (26-1) starts another playoff run Tuesday when it hosts J.F. Webb High School at 6 p.m.
Faced now with a win or the season’s over scenario, Evers sent a message to her team last week.
“We have five seniors, and they lead this team very well,” said Evers. “Last Thursday, I put them in the bleachers and made them pretend that their season was over, and I think that hit some nerves.”
Her players seem to have heard Evers’ message loud and clear.
“We just have to play hard,” said senior Erica McKoy. “You can never play down to a team. You have to play up to a team and play with the most potential we have and play hard.”
That hard work starts in practice, and there are plenty of lessons learned on the court.
“If you are going to play basketball at East Bladen, you are going to be disciplined,” said Evers. “Our foundation is built on discipline and they know what I expect.”
“It’s not just about basketball,” added senior Ashley Hardin. ”(Evers) teaches as a family, and we learn life lessons every day. It’s a family thing, not that we are just here to play sports and learn to play basketball.”
Despite all the team’s success — four-time state runners-up, two regional runners-up, 12 conference championships — a state championship has eluded Evers.
“I think about it every day,” said Hardin. “I really want to do it for her because it’s something she deserves. For us to do it would be a big thing for her life and to be part of it would be awesome for me and my teammates.”
“I don’t think a state championship defines us,” Evers added, “but it sure would be nice to have one.”
