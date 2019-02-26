Early morning house fire under investigation

WFD crews on the scene of a fire on Meares St. early Tuesday morning. (source: WECT)
By Gabrielle Williams | February 26, 2019 at 4:37 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 4:37 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A fire broke out at a home on Meares Street in Wilmington early Tuesday morning.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, crews were called out to a single structure fire before 4 a.m. The fire has since been put out.

WFD says everyone in the home made it out safe without any injuries.

No word on what caused the fire. An investigation is underway.

Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Check back for updates as more details come in.

