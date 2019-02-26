Community Classroom: Students need headphones to listen multiplication songs

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Ashley Castillo says her students’ favorite thing to do in class is listen to multiplication songs to help them memorize the number. But there’s one thing missing. They need headsets so they can listen to the songs individually.
Mrs. Castillo teachers grades 3-5 at Wilmington Prep Academy.
“We also need some computer speakers to be able to listen to movies, videos, and interactive lessons,” says Castillo. “Our speakers stopped working due to a wiring issue. The students’ favorite thing to do with the speakers is to listen to videos of multiplication songs to help them memorize their facts.”
Castillo is asking for donations on the Donors Choose website, an online charity organization.
Castillo set a goal of close to $350 but still needs a little over$100. Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the headphones, speakers and ink and deliver them to the school.
If you would like to donate to Mrs. Castillo’s project, click here.
