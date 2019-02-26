Cape Fear Memorial Bridge weekend closures to continue

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - It’s an inconvenience, a headache and a traffic nightmare. But it’s for your safety that the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will continue to be closed for at least two more weekends.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is conducting rehabilitation work on the bridge.
Because of that, the bridge has been closed on weekends every two weeks since January.
We’re not in the clear just yet.
The bridge will be closed again at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 8 until 5 a.m. on Monday, March 11. The same thing will happen in another two weeks, with a complete closure happening March 22-25 at the same times.
The schedule is conditional on the weather.
A signed detour route will be in place, so drivers need to slow down and be cautious when approaching the bridge and anticipate needing extra time while using the detour route.
Drivers heading into Wilmington will exit and take U.S. 421 across the Thomas Rhodes Bridge, then make a right onto U.S. 74 and cross the Isabel Holmes Bridge.
Drivers heading towards Brunswick County will get on the Isabel Holmes Bridge, make a left on U.S. 421 and cross the Thomas Rhodes Bridge onto U.S. 74.
Pack your patience. There will be delays on the alternate routes.
