Wrightsville Beach paid parking begins March 1

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Beginning March 1, paid parking will be enforced in Wrightsville Beach.
Paid parking is in effect March 1-Oct. 31 except where otherwise posted, and rates are $3 per hour or $17 per day.
Parking is enforced from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week except for the following lots where paid parking will be enforced from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
- South Lumina near the Oceanic Restaurant
- East and West Salisbury Street adjacent to Johnny Mercer's Pier
- North Lumina
- North Wrightsville adjacent to Shell Island
- Wynn Plaza, enforced from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Truck and trailer parking is not permitted year round on Old Causeway Drive, Keel Street and Marina Street.
From March 1-Oct. 31, truck and trailer parking is not allowed on Pelican Drive and Causeway Drive.
Vehicles parked on residential streets on Harbor Island must display an identification decal or residential hang tag on the following streets:
- North Channel Drive
- Coral Drive
- South Channel Dive
- Live Oak Drive
- Cypress Avenue
- Jasmin Place
- Island Drive
- Shore Drive
- Point Place
- Myrtle COurt
- Lindy Lane
- Pelican Drive
Pay station receipts are required to park in the municipal complex, which includes town hall, Wrightsville Beach Park, the visitors center and the Wrightsville Beach Museum. The first two hours of parking are free with a valid parking receipt displayed on the vehicle dash.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.