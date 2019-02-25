Williston Exploratory Committee to talk to students Monday about proposed specialty school

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A group formed to start a discussion about a proposal to change Williston Middle School into a specialty school will meet with students at the middle school Monday afternoon to hear their thoughts.
The committee chairman and New Hanover County School Board Vice Chairman David Wortman first proposed changes to the middle school in January. The committee, composed of board members, Williston teachers, alumni and community members, has met several times. Some of the board members attended a community forum about the proposal hosted by Williston teachers in late January. The majority of the community members at that meeting said they were against the proposed school.
Wortman said the board is listening to the community, and wants their voices included in the decision. In February, the group discussed making the school a vocational school with arts components.
According to the agenda for Monday’s meeting, committee members will share feedback they’ve received from the community. They’ll also split into small groups to talk to sixth, seventh and eighth graders from Williston about their thoughts on the proposal. Questions for the students, chosen by administrators at the school, include what do you want to do after high school, what is your favorite class this year and what other classes would you like to take while you are at Williston.
The committee will also talk about whether to make the proposed school a traditional high school, or a six through twelve application school.
