Victim shot, robbed during armed home invasion in Columbus County

CLARENDON, NC (WECT) - A homeowner was shot and robbed during an armed home invasion in the Clarendon community of Columbus County Friday night.
A spokeswoman for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in the 3600 block of Sidney-Cherry Grove Road just before 9:15 p.m. after receiving a report about a victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim told deputies that a black male knocked on his door and asked to use his cell phone. After a brief conversation, the victim tried to shut the door but the man stopped him and tried to force his way inside. During the struggle, the victim was shot in his leg.
The suspect and two other men forced their way inside the home and threatened the victim and a woman with a firearm before taking cash and a cell phone. They left the home by an unknown means, the spokeswoman said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
