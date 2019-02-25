‘There’s just not enough homes for all the cats’: Recognizing World Spay Day

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The last Tuesday of February each year is recognized as World Spay Day. It’s a day to promote the sterilization of pets and stray cats & dogs as a way to save animals’ lives.
Every year, millions of animals suffer on the streets all over the world. Preventing litters reduces the number of animals killed or living on the streets. Jewel Horton, the director of the Pender County Animal Shelter says it’s especially important to spay/neuter cats due to the quick turnaround when it comes to having litters.
“It’s just this never ending cycle with cats,” says Horton. “They can have anywhere from two kittens and I’ve seen as many as eight or ten in a litter before. When you really start thinking about it, one cat could have two, three, four litters a year possibly. One cat could potentially give you anywhere from 30 to 40 kittens a year.”
It’s never too late to get an animal spayed. Horton says she’s seen eight-month-old cats get pregnant as well as ten-year-old cats.
“When people don’t spay and neuter and shelters like ours left to catch that windfall and just abundance of unwanted animals, it makes our job a hundred fold harder,” says Horton. “Not only are be battling behavioral problems and health issues, but just shear capacity.”
Horton says to keep animals alive and off the streets, it’s truly a community effort.
“If people want to see a reduction of unwanted animals and a reduction of euthanasia rates, we have to work together on it,” says Horton. “I can’t speak for every shelter, but our shelter is a judgement free zone. So whether you’re coming to ask for assistance or you’re coming to surrender animals, there’s no judgment here.”
There are several spay/neuter clinics in the Cape Fear region:
Pender County Animal Shelter offers a free trap, neuter, return (TNR) program for stray cats in the area. For more information, call 910-259-1484.
