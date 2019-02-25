State records contradict sheriff’s candidate’s address history

The letter from Dugdale, written to Columbus County resident Calvin Norton in response to a subpoena for a different lawsuit challenging Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff, states the Highway Patrol is required to have a current physical address for state troopers in their CAD (Computer Assisted Dispatch) database. The only CAD records Highway Patrol has on file for Greene’s address indicated that when he worked for them from January of 2014 to April of 2017, Greene was living at his wife’s house in Lumberton.