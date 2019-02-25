Shooter dies after allegedly killing teen’s father, friend at south Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man accused of breaking into a teen girl’s home and killing her father and friend early Sunday morning has died, police said Monday.
Police were called to Glenn Abbey Way off of Providence Country Club Druve just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday.
Officers say they found 51-year-old Matthew Allen Chaplin, and 15-year-old Jenna Elizabeth Hewitt dead with gunshot wounds.
CMPD say 23-year-old John James Bocek forced his way into the home and shot Chaplin and Hewitt before Chaplin’s 16-year-old daughter was able to run from the residence to a neighbor’s house and call 911. Bocek knew the 16-year-old girl, police say.
Bocek was later found during the initial investigation suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Bocek had outstanding warrants prior to this incident involving robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a crime that took place at this residence previously. Bocek was accused of physically assaulting the 16-year-old girl and taking her telephone but officers had been unable to locate him.
Police say they are not looking for additional suspects. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.