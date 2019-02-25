Reward offered for help identifying suspects in break-in at gun shop

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on a breaking and entering of a New Hanover County gun shop.
According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects attempted to break into the DB Guns and Ammo at 5310 Carolina Beach Road shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 21.
Brewer said the suspects were not able to steal any items from the shop.
They were seen leaving the scene in 2010, 2011 or 2012 model Ford Fusion either silver or gold in color.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-531-9845 or the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4260 or https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/
