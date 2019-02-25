Policy modified to potentially help Brunswick Co. hurricane survivors

BOLIVIA, NC (WECT) - People in Brunswick County who were displaced by Hurricane Florence can apply to be placed on a waiting list for public housing.
The Brunswick County Public Housing Agency received approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners to temporarily modify its public housing tenant selection policies and its Section 8 Administration Plan to address circumstances unique to hurricane relief and recovery efforts.
This waiver allows the Brunswick County Public Housing Agency to temporarily open its waiting list to individuals displaced by the storm. The waiver will be in place until Aug. 6.
To be placed on the waiting list, individuals must complete a preliminary application, provide proof of Brunswick County residency and proof they were displaced by the storm, such as a letter from FEMA or an insurance company.
Proof of income is not required at the time of the application but once selected, individuals will need to provide proof of income, birth certificates, social security cards, criminal background checks and identification for all members of the household.
Preliminary applications can be completed at the public housing office in Building B of the Brunswick County Government Complex at 60 Government Center Drive in Bolivia from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Applicants can call 910-253-2222 to have an application mailed to them.
If approved, participants can choose any housing that meets the requirements of the program. It is not limited to units located in subsidized housing projects.
A housing subsidy is paid to the landlord directly by the Public Housing Agency on behalf of the participating family, which then pays the difference between the actual rent charged by the landlord and the amount subsidized by the program.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.