Irish humor paired with Irish dishes for TheatreNOW show

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A dark comedy about a small Irish town that finds itself in the Hollywood spotlight lands on stage in Wilmington.
Stones in His Pockets was written by Marie Jones for the DubbleJoint Theatre Company in Dublin and originally performed in 1996 in Belfast, Ireland. The original cast of Conleth Hill and Sean Campion eventually took the show to Broadway. The show now comes to Wilmington.
The story follows Charlie Conlon and Jake Quinn, who become extras for the film. The excitement over the movie takes a turn when a film star humiliates a teenager in town and he commits suicide, by drowning himself with stones in his pockets.
Actors Braxton Lathan Williams and Jacob Keohane play all 15 characters (men and women) in the show.
“It’s a tremendous challenge,” said Williams. “We’re switching characters and not only are we switching characters between scenes, we’re switching characters in the middle of dialogue.”
At first, Williams said he wasn’t sure about tackling this challenge.
“We have really bought into it now, now that we had a chance to experience it,” he said. “It’s really very fascinating. It’s very layered. I’ve seen it done slapsticky but we are not doing it that way. We’re doing it in the way it really should be presented.”
The show runs from March 1-30, 2019 at TheatreNOW in Wilmington.
The dinner show features Irish cuisine, including smoked salmon, shepherd’s pie and Irish shrimp and grits.
