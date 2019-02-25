Hurricane survivors sheltering assistance program ending in March

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Hurricane Florence survivors in southeastern North Carolina who are living in hotel rooms will need to find other housing options by next month.
According to a news release from FEMA, transitional sheltering assistance (TSA), the program that pays for hotel or motel rooms as emergency sheltering for storm survivors, ends March 12. TSA users are encouraged to contact disaster care management, state, volunteer and local agencies, long-term recovery groups and other partners to find suitable housing before the deadline.
"The state has contracted with experienced case managers who will work in conjunction with faith-based and volunteer organizations to help meet survivors’ unmet needs," the release reads.
TSA is available in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties and pays hotels directly for the cost of rooms and taxes.
People living in TSA hotels should call their case advisor through the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.
Residents of Brunswick and New Hanover counties can also call FEMA's Fayetteville office at 910-672-6175. Pender County residents should call the Jacksonville office at 910-378-4913.
At the request of the state, FEMA activated TSA after the Sept. 14, 2018, disaster declaration. The cost of the program to date is more than $5.4 million with FEMA paying 75 percent and the state covering the remaining 25 percent.
To date, 871 households have sheltered in TSA participating hotels, and 646 have found suitable, longer-term housing and moved on with their recovery.
As of Feb. 24, 225 households remain checked in to hotels.
