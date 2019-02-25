Groups team up to clean Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Group of the Sierra Club teamed with Keep New Hanover Beautiful Sunday for their first beach walk to clean up Wrightsville Beach.
The Sierra Club group chair, Andy McGlinn, said trash may seem small, but it actually creates a bigger problem.
“It’s important to keep the beaches clean because we know that the beach is a large part our economy. People come here to be on the beach," he said.
“People don’t come here to see offshore oil or trash, so hopefully people wouldn’t leave any trash,” McGlinn said.
The groups said they’ll continue to come cleanup as long as it’s needed.
