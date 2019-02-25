Friends With Benefits Charities teams up with One Tree Hill members for fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - One Tree Hill cast members came back in Wilmington Sunday, where the show was filmed, to help raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and The Girls Project.
They partnered with Friends With Benefits Charities Events.
Cast member Sophia Bush is a big advocate for The Girls Project, a nonprofit that helps girls confront issues that prevent them from graduating school, such as teen pregnancy, poverty, child marriages and more. St. Jude Children’s Research helps children fight against cancer and other life threatening illnesses.
The weekend-long event included a benefit concert, meet and greets, and pictures. Fans said it was another day in One Tree Hill but for it was so much more than that.
“Being able to have people look up to them and for those reasons to put into practice to raise money and focus on a philanthropic cause in doing so while they meet them, it’s pretty cool," sponsorship coordinator with Friends With Benefits Charities Events, Emily Barnhardt, said.
If you weren’t able to attend the events and want to donate, click here
