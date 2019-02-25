First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool temperatures amid bright sunshine

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast after a wild week of weather in the Cape Fear Region. From sun to clouds, fog to rain, cold winds and 30s to balmy breezes and 80 degrees - we felt a little bit of just about everything! Now is the time for a high pressure system to deliver a more consistently stable and settled weather situation...
- Seasonably cool and dry days will extended through midweek. Daily high temperatures will mainly be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. The chilliest night in your 7 day forecast will be tonight as lows slip into the 30s.
- A warmer and showery pattern will return through the end of the work week. Temperatures will make gains into the upper 60s by the afternoon along with a few passing showers. Rain chances will hover near 0% through Tuesday, grow to 30% for most of the rest of the period, and spike to near 60% Thursday night.
