First Alert Forecast: more stable and settled for a change... but for how long?

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast after a wild week of weather in the Cape Fear Region. From sun to clouds, fog to rain, cold winds and 30s to balmy breezes and 80 degrees - we felt a little bit of just about everything! Now is the time for a high pressure system to deliver a more consistently stable and settled weather situation...
Seasonably cool daytimes: With a backdrop of sun and a brisk 10 to 20 mph northwest breeze, temperatures will likely crest in the seasonably cool upper 50s to middle 60s Monday afternoon. And Tuesday will offer a similar coolness.
Seasonably chilly nights: Under clear skies and amid light breezes, temperatures ought to sink to the seasonably chilly upper 30s and lower 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Frost may collect on some surfaces with this setup.
Low rain chances: Wilmington has had a relatively small one inch of rain so far in February. Rain chances will hover near 0% through Tuesday, grow to 30% for most of the rest of the period, and spike to near 60% Thursday night.
