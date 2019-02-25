Brunswick County bridge closed due to road damage

SUPPLY, NC (WECT) - The bridge in the 3000 block of Highway 211 on Green Swamp Road in Supply is closed, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The Sheriff’s Office posted about the closure around six p.m. Sunday night. The post said it’s closed due to damage on the road, and traffic is being rerouted.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been told about the damage. It’s not clear how long the bridge will be closed or what caused the damage.
