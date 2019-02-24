Thrift shop benefitting animal groups closing its doors

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The non-profit thrift store Salty Paws on Carolina Beach Road is set to close for good.
Salty Paws works with animal shelters and rescue groups throughout Southeastern North Carolina. The shop gives things like medicine, animal beds and anything an animal might need to organizations. The director of the shops says this is so money normally spent to buy these materials can go towards vet bills.
According to the director, they’re closing because the rent is being raised, and it’s too much money.
“Every bit the money we raise that we have for profit,” Jeannie Mintz, Director of Salty Paws thrift shop, said.
Last year, Salty Paws worked with 28 different organizations, including the Columbus County Humane Society and A Shelter Friend in Bladen County. According to Mintz, after natural disasters is when shelters need the most help due to so many animals being displaced.
Until the store closes in March, everything they have will be discounted. They will still be accepting donations, which will go towards organizations in need.
Once they close, their sister organization, Saving Animals During Disaster, will take over full-time for the non-profit.
