System offers property owners free alerts of potential fraud

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County Register of Deeds has a free way to quickly alert county property owners about potential fraud.
Any owner of real property can sign up for the Consumer Notifciation Service free of charge by clicking here: http://bit.ly/2H2IdVU
Owners are able to monitor their real estate records for unusual activities like changes in deeds, mortgages, mortgage discharges, non-mortgage liens, homesteads or other land documents that might be recorded against the property.
If a document is recorded against one of the names inputted for monitoring, the subscriber will be alerted via email, usually within 24 hours.
“Many jurisdictions across the country have reported unscrupulous individuals recording fraudulent land documents, making it appear they own another person’s home or property,” said Register of Deeds Tammy Theusch Beasley. “Unfortunately, we have seen this type of crime take place in New Hanover County and the Register of Deeds office is out front actively protecting consumers.”
If an owner believes a fraudulent land record has been recorded against their property, they should immediately contact New Hanover County Registry of Deeds Customer Service at 910-798-7711.
